MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 30-year-old Waldorf man faces an indecent exposure charge after he allegedly wandered into a southern Minnesota campsite and exposed himself inside a camper occupied by children.
Kelvin Rosales was charged Monday in La Seuer County with one gross misdemeanor count of indecent exposure.
According to the complaint, Isanti County Deputy Ryan Frederick was dispatched shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday to a disturbance at Kamp Dels, located near Waterville.
Rosales allegedly entered a camper that was not his and crawled into bed with an 11-year-old girl and touched her feet, the complaint said. The girl left the camper to tell her mother and the authorities were called.
Witnesses said that Rosales had his pants and boxers down around his ankles and his genitals were exposed. There were two other children, ages 2 and 4, inside the camper when Rosales allegedly entered. Rosales needed to be told several times to leave and was escorted out of the campsite before the deputy arrived, the complaint said.
Rosales was arrested by the deputy and had a preliminary blood test for alcohol of .244, the complaint said. He remains in custody.
If convicted, Rosales could face up to a year in prison and/or a $3,000 fine.