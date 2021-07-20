MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Faribault police say they are investigating after two people, a man and woman, were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide Monday evening.

According to police, officers were dispatched to a residence on the 700 block of 3rd Street Northwest. There, a female caller had reported that her boyfriend was drinking, throwing things around inside the residence and that she couldn’t leave. She said he also had two guns inside and might try to fight or flee when officers arrived.

“While collecting information, the dispatcher heard the caller scream and then lost contact,” police said in a release. “Calls back to the caller went unanswered.”

When officers arrived, they could see overturned furniture from the outside and there was no response to their knocks on the door, which was unlocked. After entering, police discovered the bodies of a man and woman on the floor.

Police say the woman appeared to have suffered multiple gunshot injuries and that attempts to save her life were unsuccessful. She was declared dead at the scene. The man was also deceased with a single gunshot wound to his head; a handgun was lying near him at the scene.

The woman has been identified as 32-year-old Amanda Schroeder and the man was identified as 27-year-old Brandon Akermark. Both bodies were sent to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

“Our deepest condolences go to the family members of both Amanda and Brandon as they deal with this unspeakable tragedy,” Police Chief Andy Bohlen said. “Initial investigation leads us to believe this incident was contained to this residence and there is no ongoing threat to the public.”

Bohlen says anyone experiencing domestic violence is encouraged to reach out for help. They can call 911 or The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. Violence Free Minnesota also has resources.

“We also encourage anyone that hears neighbors involved in domestic violence to call the police immediately as it could save a life,” he said.

The investigation is active and ongoing.