MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The owner of iconic northeast Minneapolis steakhouse Jax Cafe says the restaurant will be closed for three to four months after structural damage to the building was found.
“We appreciate your patience and understanding during this transitional period,” Bill Kozlak wrote on the Jax Cafe website. “We look forward to welcoming you back to Jax sooner than later.”
The restaurant has stood at the corner of University and 20th avenues for nearly 90 years, and the building that houses it has been around even longer. Jax has been operated by Kozlak’s family the entire time.
In addition to its steaks, the staple of Nordeast is known for its catch-your-own trout stream and personalized, embossed matchbooks.