MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man has been sentenced to 28 years in prison for the 2019 shooting deaths of 67-year-old Eileen Mark and her 42-year-old daughter, Jennifer Angerhofer.
Richie Vessel, 49, was sentenced this week on two felony counts of second-degree murder. The murders happened at Holmes Park Village Apartments, a building for seniors and people with disabilities, on Feb. 9, 2019.
Officers responded to the apartment complex after receiving reports of gunshots in the vicinity. When they arrived, they discovered the bodies of the two women, both dead from gunshot wounds.
Security footage allowed investigators to make an arrest in the case. A search warrant executed at Vessel’s apartment found blood on the walls and on some of his clothing. While searching the apartment’s dumpster, officers also recovered a handgun from a trash bag containing mail and a prescription bottle with Vessel’s name printed on them.
They said Vessel and Mark were neighbors, but there’s no other apparent relationship.
WCCO found that in 2008, an order of civil commitment was issued for Vessel. It was lifted after the judge approved an aftercare program.
Vessel will be given credit for 890 days already served. He will also be required to supply DNA samples and won’t be allowed to possess firearms, ammunition or explosives.
Angerhofer left behind two daughters and a son.