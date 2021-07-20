MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The 20-year-old man killed in a shooting in a downtown parking ramp over the weekend raised his hands in surrender before being shot, according to court documents.

A criminal complaint filed Tuesday in Hennepin County charges 30-year-old Troy Fowler with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the death of Mohamed Hassan.

According to the complaint, police responded to the parking ramp at Hennepin Avenue and Sixth Street South on a report of a gunshot early Saturday morning. They found Hassan on the ground with a gunshot wound to the back.

Hassan was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he later died.

The complaint states the shooter, who was later identified as Fowler, was seen running from the ramp, but an officer caught him. Fowler allegedly had a handgun.

According to the complaint, surveillance video shows Fowler and another man approaching the parking ramp around 3 a.m. Hassan is barely visible in the video, standing inside of the ramp looking at his phone.

Fowler and the other man both allegedly pointed guns at Hassan. Fowler was standing behind Hassan, while the other man stood in front. Hassan “begins to raise the flap on a bag that is hanging around his body … then releases the flap and raises his hands in the air as though he is surrendering or giving up,” the complaint states.

The bag allegedly contained a handgun, thought the complaint notes “it was never removed from the bag.”

Fowler allegedly admitted to the shooting, saying Hassan “bumped into him” at a bar earlier that night. Hassan’s brother, who witnessed the shooting, said they never saw Fowler or the other man at the bar.

Fowler is in custody. Second-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of 40 years.

A GoFundMe account has been set up in Hassan’s honor.