MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in St. Paul are searching for a driver after a woman was fatally run over early Tuesday morning on the city’s north side.
The St. Paul Police Department says officers were called around 12:30 a.m. to the intersection of Rice Street and Ivy Avenue in the city's North End neighborhood.
At the scene, officers found a 56-year-old woman lying in blood near the southwest corner of the intersection. She didn’t appear to be breathing and first responders attempted to resuscitate her. Minutes later, she was pronounced dead.
Investigators spoke with a 21-year-old witness, who reported that he was driving north on Rice Street when he saw the woman lying in the middle of the intersection.
The man pulled over to help, but before he could get out of his car, he spotted another car approaching, driving toward the woman in the street.
The man told police that he frantically waved his arms to get the driver’s attention, but the vehicle didn’t stop. He watched as it ran over the woman’s legs and continued south on Rice Street.
Investigators are searching for the driver who struck the woman. They did not immediately give details on the suspect vehicle.
It’s unclear why the victim was lying in the middle of the intersection. Her name has yet to be released.