MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 15-year-old shot in Fridley on Sunday evening died on Tuesday as a result of his injuries, authorities say.
He was identified as Anthony Joseph Rouse from Blaine. A 17-year-old is in custody in connection to the shooting.
According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, Rouse showed up to Mercy Hospital – Unity Campus just after 7 p.m. with a gunshot wound. He was in critical condition.
“Violence against any person is extremely difficult for the community and law enforcement professionals to comprehend,” Sheriff James Stuart said in a release.
The 17-year-old has not been charged.
Police believe the shooting occurred on the 6000 block of Main Street. It is still under investigation.
More On WCCO.com:
- Robert West Charged After 34-Year-Old St. Paul Man’s Body Found Near Grand Portage Shore
- Faribault Police Say 2 Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide, Call It An ‘Unspeakable Tragedy’
- ‘This Virus Will Find Everybody Who Is Not Immune’: Mayo Doctor’s Strong Warning Over COVID’s Delta Variant
- Starry Stonewort Confirmed In Northern Minnesota’s Leech Lake