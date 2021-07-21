CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 15-year-old shot in Fridley on Sunday evening died on Tuesday as a result of his injuries, authorities say.

He was identified as Anthony Joseph Rouse from Blaine. A 17-year-old is in custody in connection to the shooting.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, Rouse showed up to Mercy Hospital – Unity Campus just after 7 p.m. with a gunshot wound. He was in critical condition.

“Violence against any person is extremely difficult for the community and law enforcement professionals to comprehend,” Sheriff James Stuart said in a release.

The 17-year-old has not been charged.

Police believe the shooting occurred on the 6000 block of Main Street. It is still under investigation.