MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Wild are losing defenseman Carson Soucy to the Seattle Kraken in the NHL expansion draft, according to multiple reports.
Michael Russo of The Athletic and Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff reported the move Wednesday morning. The league will formally announce Seattle’s picks Wednesday night.
The Kraken will pick one player from each NFL team, besides the Vegas Golden Knights, to form the team’s initial roster. Teams were allowed to protect seven forwards, three defenseman and one goaltender, or eight total skaters and one goalie. The Wild chose the first option, and protected the following players:
- Joel Eriksson Ek
- Kevin Fiala
- Marcus Foligno
- Jordan Greenway
- Ryan Hartman
- Nico Sturm
- Mats Zuccarello
- Jonas Brodin
- Matt Dumba
- Jared Spurgeon
- Cam Talbot
Some other players were exempt under NHL rules. These were the Wild players available for the Kraken to select from:
- William Bitten
- Nick Bjugstad
- Nick Bonino
- Joseph Cramarossa
- Gabriel Dumont
- Marcus Johansson
- Luke Johnson
- Victor Rask
- Kyle Rau
- Mason Shaw
- Dmitry Sokolov
- Matt Bartkowski
- Louie Belpedio
- Ian Cole
- Brad Hunt
- Ian McCoshen
- Brennan Menell
- Dakota Mermis
- Carson Soucy
- Andrew Hammond
- Kaapo Kahkonen
Most experts expected the Kraken to take Soucy or goalie Kaapo Kahkonen.
