MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Betting website SportsLine gives the Minnesota Vikings the 10th-best odds to win the Super Bowl this season.
The site released its odds Thursday, and it puts the Vikings at +4000, which means if you bet $100, you would win $4,000.READ MORE: Wilfs, Owners Of Vikings, Finalize Purchase Of Orlando Soccer Clubs
Though the Vikings have the 10th-best odds, there are actually 17 teams with better odds, due to ties.
The Kansas City Chiefs, who lost last year’s Super Bowl to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, have the best odds at +500. The Bucs are right behind them at +650.READ MORE: Staubach-Pearson Hail Mary Against Vikings Commemorated As NFT
The Vikings were given the second-best odds in their division, behind the Green Bay Packers at +1600. The Chicago Bears sit at +5000, and the Detroit Lions have the second-worst odds in the league (+15000).
The Houston Texans have the worst odds in the league at +20000.
The Vikings finished 7-9 last year, missing the playoffs. Since head coach Mike Zimmer took over in 2014, the Vikings have made the playoffs on alternating years, missing them each season that begins in an even year, and making them in the odd years. Their deepest playoff run under Zimmer happened after the 2017-2018 season, when they made it to the NFC championship game thanks to a last-second Stefon Diggs touchdown catch dubbed the Minneapolis Miracle. The Philadelphia Eagles beat them 38-7 in the conference championship.MORE NEWS: Vikings DT Michael Pierce Reportedly Injures Calf, Could Miss Start Of Training Camp
The Vikings’ 2021 season starts Sept. 12 in Cincinnati against Zimmer’s former team, the Bengals.