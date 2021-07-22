MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Crystal Lake Beach in Burnsville closed on Thursday as officials found elevated levels of E. coli.
The city says the beach will reopen as soon as testing shows a return to levels within state guidelines.
Stretches of hot weather can contribute to elevated levels of the bacteria, officials said.
Some other beaches in the metro area are also impacted by the heat and E. coli levels. Bde Maka Ska’s 32nd Street Beach closed on Tuesday.
To learn more about beach testing in Burnsville, click here.
