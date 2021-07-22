MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as the state enters worst drought in nearly a decade.
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Minneapolis News, Minneapolis Police, Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a man is expected to survive after being shot several times in the Willard-Hay neighborhood late Thursday afternoon.

It happened just after 4 p.m. on the 1400 block of Logan Avenue North.

Police say they have a description of the suspect and are searching for them.