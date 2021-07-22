MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — National Junk Food Day was this week, and a Google search trends study found that donuts, pie and ice cream are the most popular junk foods nationwide.
People said they spend about $20 a week on sweet and savory snacks.
More than one-third say they get their dose of junk food daily.
The study found that Minnesota’s favorite junk food is apple crumble, and in a show of Midwestern solidarity, the same holds true for each surrounding state — Wisconsin, Iowa, and the Dakotas.
Most states’ favorites are sweet treats, but Nebraska stands in contrast with the trend, digging into their cheeseburgers.
