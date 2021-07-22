MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as the state enters worst drought in nearly a decade.
The incident happened on July 7.By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Attempted abduction, Local TV, Plymouth Police

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Plymouth police say they are investigating a possible attempted child abduction of a 7-year-old girl which took place earlier this month.

The incident happened on the 16000 block of 41st Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7.

Police say a man picked the 7-year-old up, ran a short distance, and dropped her before fleeing the area on foot.

Witnesses described him as a white man in his 20s between 5-foot-10 and 6-feet tall. They said he had a medium-to-slender build and was wearing a dark-colored baseball hat, black sweatshirt, and dark-colored pants.

Police said the investigation has “taken time and resources” to identify witnesses and determine that the incident was a possible attempted child abduction. They are continuing to follow leads.

Anyone who observed the incident is asked to contact Sgt. Jeff Dorfsman at 763-509-5669.