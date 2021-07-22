MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as the state enters worst drought in nearly a decade.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Crash, Fatal Crash, Interstate 35E, Road Closure, St. Paul News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 19-year-old Minneapolis woman was killed in a crash in St. Paul early Thursday morning.

The crash closed a ramp to Interstate 35E for several hours.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 19-year-old Shaterries Barlow was a passenger in a Kia hatchback driving on Shepard Road. The vehicle left the roadway just before the southbound ramp to I-35E around 12:30 a.m.

The driver, another 19-year-old woman from Detroit Lakes, was taken to Regions Hospital. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The state patrol said Barlow was not wearing seatbelt at the time of the crash. The agency also alcohol was a factor in the crash.

There was a large emergency response, and the road was closed for about two hours as Minnesota State Patrol investigators worked the scene.