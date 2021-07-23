MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Burnsville Police say they’ve taken a suspect into custody following a deadly shooting Friday evening.
The shooting happened near Aldrich Avenue and Burnsville Parkway around 6:35 p.m., not far from Interstate 35W.
The incident happened between two men, police said, and left one person dead.
That person’s identity was not released, pending notification of family members.
Police are still working to collect witness information, but there is not believed to be any threat to the public.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 952-322-2323.
