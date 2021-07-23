MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Deputies are investigating a disturbing discovery Friday night, after three people were found dead just across the Wisconsin border.
It happened in Hamilton, just north of La Crosse.
Construction workers found the bodies at the entrance of a quarry when they arrived for work this morning.
Investigators say there weren’t any cars left behind, and they believe someone targeted the victims.
Deputies have not arrested anyone.
