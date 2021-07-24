MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The identities of the three people who were found dead in Hamilton, Wisconsin were released Saturday afternoon.
According to the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, the victims were identified as Peng Lor, 24, Nemo Yang, 24, and Tyler J. Maloney, 23.
Construction workers found the bodies at the entrance of Romskog quarry when they arrived for work Friday morning.
Investigators say there weren’t any cars left behind, and they believe someone targeted the victims. Their autopsies are being performed in Rochester and authorities said they are investigating the 24 hours leading up to the homicide.
Deputies have not arrested anyone.