MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say two large fights broke out at the Anoka County fairgrounds Saturday night.
The sheriff’s office said the first fight erupted around 9:45 p.m. near the Midway. The crowd scattered once authorities showed up. Some people were escorted out.
Just before 11 p.m., another fight broke out. The sheriff’s office said multiple agencies responded and “mandated that all guests leave the premises.”
Only minor injuries were reported.
Sunday is the last day of the Anoka County Fair.