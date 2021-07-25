MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A car was stolen from St. Paul Saturday afternoon with a dog inside of it, according to police.
The theft was reported around 4:45 p.m. A woman told officers her 2015 black Subaru Outback was stolen while she was inside of a business near Payne and Sims avenues.
Her dog, a German shepherd/husky mix, was inside the car, she told police.
The dog’s owner told WCCO she rescued the dog, named GoGo, in January. GoGo has severe separation anxiety, the owner said.
The car has two horse stickers in the upper right corner of the rear windshield.
Police are investigating, and ask anyone with information to call 651-291-1111.