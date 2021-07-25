MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Residents of a Minnesota town near the South Dakota border are being asked to conserve water in the effort to battle a raging grain elevator fire.
The Big Stone County Sheriff’s Office says crews were called to the Wheaton-Dumont Elevator in Clinton Sunday at about 10:45 a.m. on a report of smoke seen billowing from an upper grain tower.
Several neighboring agencies were called in to assist, as the fire spread to more towers and to the business office. Residents in a three-block area of the elevator were evacuated for several hours.
Highway 75 is still closed in both directions late Sunday night as multiple departments, farmers and residents continue to pump and haul water from nearby Lake Eli to battle the blaze. Crews are expected to continue the fight through early Monday.
Even though the evacuation order has been lifted in the area, the sheriff’s office says residents with health conditions are being urged to “take appropriate steps to ensure their safety.”
There are no reported injuries as of late Sunday night. The Red Cross is providing shelter and assistance for those impacted by the fire.
Check back for more details in this developing story.