By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A red flag warning is in effect Sunday for several counties in northern Minnesota.

Aitkin, Beltrami, Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, Lake of the Woods and St. Louis counties are under a warning until 6 p.m.

The Department of Natural Resources is asking anyone in those areas not to burn anything, as the area is experiencing “critical weather conditions that are ideal for wildfire, including strong winds and low humidity.”