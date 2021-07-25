MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A red flag warning is in effect Sunday for several counties in northern Minnesota.
Aitkin, Beltrami, Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Koochiching, Lake, Lake of the Woods and St. Louis counties are under a warning until 6 p.m.
The Department of Natural Resources is asking anyone in those areas not to burn anything, as the area is experiencing “critical weather conditions that are ideal for wildfire, including strong winds and low humidity.”
🔥 Fire Weather (Red Flag) Warning until 7/25 6:00PM for an elevated risk for brush fires. Windy & dry conditions mean that brush fires can start and spread easily; use extreme care with open flames! #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/NS6cvpEDtX
— Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) July 25, 2021