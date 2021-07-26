ORONO, Minn. (WCCO) — Friends are honoring the legacy of two young men that died in a car crash Saturday night.

Twenty-year-old Mack Motzko and 24-year-old Sam Schuneman were riding in the car with 51-year-old James Blue. Police say Blue was speeding and went off the roadway before he struck several trees. Schuneman died at the scene, while Motzko and Blue were transported to the hospital. Motzko later died of his injuries. Blue is currently in critical condition.

Police have not confirmed how the two victims knew the driver.

A memorial site with two crosses now stands at the scene of the crash. Friends could be seen comforting one another as they spoke quietly amongst themselves. Rashed Elbaba describes Schuneman as one of his best friends and a wonderful guy. He said Schuneman made everyone feel welcome.

“He just had an ability to bring people together,” said Alex Orn of Anoka. “I can’t even count how many people I’ve met through Sam.”

Blake Neumann said Schuneman was the most fun guy ever.

“When you’re in a bad mood, he would turn it around. He had an infectious smile, teeth from ear to ear, never a dull moment,” said Neumann.

People also remembered Motzko for his smile. Emmett Keenan, the activities director for St. Cloud Cathedral, said it’s the one thing that will stick in his memories forever.

“Mack did everything 100%, he lived life 100% and played hockey 100%,” said Keenan.

Keenan has known Motzko since Motzko began attending high school. Motzko was known for his gifted talent in hockey, but Keenan said Motzko isn’t defined by hockey.

“Without a doubt, one of the most kind people I’ve ever met. Without a doubt one of the most faith-filled people that I’ve ever met, especially for someone at his age and certainly one of the most respectful people I had ever met,” said Keenan.

Mack Motzko’s dad, Bob Motzko, took to Twitter Sunday night to honor his son.

“Our hearts are shattered by the loss of our Mack. No bigger heart or young man loved than this kid,” Bob Motzko said. “Thanks to all who have reached out. He is my hero!”

Both Schuneman and Motzko were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. The driver was not.