MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Farmers, business owners and highway workers in western Minnesota turned out Sunday to help firefighters battle a large grain bin fire.
The fire happened in the small town of Clinton, which is near the Dakota border, about a 100 miles south of Fargo. Big Stone County Sheriff Mark Brown said a grain bin caught fire shortly before 11 a.m. Video from the scene showed flames shooting out of the tall structure, filling the air with black smoke.
More than a dozen fire departments were called to help put out the flames, and people living within three blocks were told to evacuate the area. Residents in town were advised to not use water so that firefighters could use it. By midday, a civil emergency was declared in Clinton.
The sheriff said that city residents helped firefighters by giving them food, water and places to cool down. While no one as hurt in the fire, the grain bin was destroyed.
Rep. Jeff Backer, R-Browns Valley, released a statement on the fire, saying his office is ready to offer assistance.
“Despite this tragic fire, I am nevertheless greatly inspired by the actions of surrounding communities that dropped everything to help a small town in need,” he said. “This area of Minnesota is tight knit, we care about our neighbors, and I am confident that Clinton will come back from this incident stronger than ever.”
Gov. Tim Walz also released a statement, calling the news “terrible.”
“My administration is in touch with local officials, and my thoughts are with the community tonight. Thank you to the firefighters and first responders on the scene,” Walz said.