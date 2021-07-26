MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as the state enters worst drought in nearly a decade.
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Esme Murphy

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A motorist drove on the lawn of the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul and waved a Trump flag during a press conference for embattled lawmaker Rep. John Thompson.

According to WCCO’s Esme Murphy, a woman in an SUV drove on the lawn late Monday morning, interrupting a pro-Thompson news conference. Then, police and supporters of Thompson surrounded the vehicle in a “tense confrontation.”

Thompson is facing calls for his resignation from many, including Gov. Tim Walz and leaders from Minnesota’s DFL and GOP parties, after domestic violence reports emerged earlier this month.

This is a developing story, so check back for more.