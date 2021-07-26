MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A motorist drove on the lawn of the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul and waved a Trump flag during a press conference for embattled lawmaker Rep. John Thompson.
According to WCCO’s Esme Murphy, a woman in an SUV drove on the lawn late Monday morning, interrupting a pro-Thompson news conference. Then, police and supporters of Thompson surrounded the vehicle in a “tense confrontation.”READ MORE: Mack Motzko, Son Of Gophers Men's Hockey Coach, Dies In Orono Crash
Tense confrontation as Capitol police and supporters of Rep John Thompson surround car of woman who interrupted pro- Thompson news conference by driving on Capitol lawn waiving a Trump flag @wcco will update pic.twitter.com/4ZvypLPvjO
— esme murphy (@esmemurphy) July 26, 2021READ MORE: Family Asks For Help To Evacuate Minneapolis Boy, 11, From East African Hospital
Thompson is facing calls for his resignation from many, including Gov. Tim Walz and leaders from Minnesota’s DFL and GOP parties, after domestic violence reports emerged earlier this month.MORE NEWS: Sheriff: 4 Dead, Including 2 Children, In Le Sueur County Crash
This is a developing story, so check back for more.