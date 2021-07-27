MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A dog that was inside an SUV stolen Saturday in St. Paul was found dead Tuesday afternoon, according to police.
A Subaru Outback was reported stolen Saturday afternoon near Payne and Sims avenues in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood. Inside was a German shepherd/husky mix named GoGo.
Police say the SUV was found Tuesday, four miles west on the 1000 block of North Ryde Street in the South Como neighborhood. Inside was the deceased dog.
Police are investigating, and ask anyone with information to call 651-291-1111.
