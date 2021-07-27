MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a man has died days after being shot near Powderhorn Park.
The man, believed to be in his 50s, showed up at Hennepin Healthcare at 3:30 a.m. Friday with a gunshot wound. He was in critical condition. Police said he died Tuesday.
According to police, the man and another person were arguing near 12th Avenue South and Lake Street before the shooting.
The man’s identity has not been released.
Police said Minneapolis has reached 50 homicides on the year.
