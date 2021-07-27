MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is in custody after a tribal officer in northern Minnesota was shot and killed early Tuesday morning.
The Red Lake Department of Public Safety says Red Lake Conservation Enforcement Officer Ryan Bialke, 37, was shot while responding to a call about a suicidal male who may have been inside a residence with children near Redby. Officials say the shooter fled into the woods nearby, but was arrested soon after.
Bialke leaves behind a wife and four children. In a statement, Red Lake tribal officials offered condolences to his friends and family, and called for “prayers and strength to the Red Lake Nation during this difficult time.”
Tribal officials ordered flags to be flown at half-staff through the week. The FBI says the shooting is under investigation.
