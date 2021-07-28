MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say the driver in a crash that killed two young men, one of them the son of Gophers men’s hockey coach Bob Motzko, has turned himself in.
According to the Orono Police Department, 51-year-old James Blue is being booked into the Hennepin County Jail.
Mack Motzko, 20, and Sam Schunmean, 24, were riding in a car with Blue Saturday night in Orono. Police say Blue was speeding and left the roadway before hitting several trees.
Schuneman died at the scene while Mack Motzko and Blue were transported to the hospital. Mack Motzko later died of his injuries. At one point, Blue was listed in critical condition.
Both Schuneman and Mack Motzko were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. The driver was not.
According to a warrant, Blue admitted to officers that he had been drinking at a local bar.
Police have not confirmed how the two victims knew Blue.
Upon news of the updates in this case, the attorneys representing both victims’ families issued a statement: “We understand that there has been a development in the arrest of James Blue, which we believe is a positive step in obtaining justice for Mack and Sam. At this time we have no further comment but will consider media requests to speak with family members at an appropriate time after services are completed.”