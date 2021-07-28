MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Temperatures got up into the 90s again Wednesday, forcing families to find ways to stay safe in the heat.

Como Pool in St. Paul was a popular destination.

“Pretty much every day I want either air conditioning or the pool,” said Krista Nuessle, whose son, Winston, took a swim lesson in the morning.

They opted for that time slot because Nuessle tries to keep Winston out of the sun during midday if possible.

Other mothers at the pool were focused on keeping their kids safe from the heat too.

“A good breakfast, lots of fluids,” said Sarah Boyle Carmack, who was at the pool for her kid’s swim lessons too. “We’re going to be doing a lot of swimming, a lot of sunscreen, probably some popsicles.”

Nuessle says she always has water bottles with her too and makes sure to remind her kids to drink because they won’t notice until they’re really thirsty.

Dr. Karen Wright, an emergency medicine physician at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, gets concerned during hot days that she’s going to be busy with people suffering dehydration and heat exhaustion.

“Sometimes it just catches up with you, so you’re out, you go for a little jog, feel OK, and by the time you don’t feel OK, it’s already too late,” Wright said.

She says feeling fatigued even after being inside, cramping, vomiting and feeling confused are all warning signs.

Her advice is to limit sun exposure and not to over-exert yourself in the heat.

Cooling options in Hennepin County can be found here. Ramsey County also has a map of cooling options here.