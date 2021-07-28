MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman is dead following a shooting early Wednesday morning in north Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded around 2:30 a.m. to a report of a person with a gun on the 4800 block of Aldrich Avenue North, in the city’s Lind-Bohanon neighborhood. At the scene, first responders found the body of a woman. They also recovered a gun.
Investigators are working to figure out what led to the shooting and who pulled the trigger. So far, no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers or leave an anonymous tip online.
This shooting marks the 51st homicide in the city this year. Last year at this time, the homicide figure was around 42.