MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Relatives of a man fatally assaulted over the weekend in Minneapolis say his attackers posted video of the beating on social media, bragging about the assault.
A GoFundMe page created on behalf of the family of Awwal Adebayo Ladipo says that the 25-year-old was brutally attacked by a group of boys in north Minneapolis.
“This is an unimaginable loss to the Ladipo family and all who loved him,” the page reads. “No parent should ever have to witness the loss of a child and have video evidence of how he was intentionally attacked.”
Minneapolis police believe that the assault happened early Saturday morning on the 2200 block of Lowry Avenue North. Ladipo was brought to North Memorial Health, where he died Monday morning. Investigators have not mentioned any video of the assault. So far, no arrests have been made.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office listed Ladipo’s cause of death as blunt force head trauma. His passing marked the 50th homicide in Minneapolis this year.
According to the GoFundMe page, Ladipo was a graduate of St. Cloud State University and had recently started working for his family’s business in an IT role. In high school, he was a championship track and field athlete, winning several titles.
“Awwal was [a] kind and considerate young man, part of a close knit-loving family,” the page said, adding that his younger brother and sister are devastated by his death.
The GoFundMe page, which is seeking to raise $25,000, says that all funds will go toward funeral expenses and seeking justice for Ladipo.