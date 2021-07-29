MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man who died days after being shot near Powderhorn Park has been identified as 53-year-old Tyrone Washington.
Police say that Washington, of Cass Lake, showed up at Hennepin Healthcare at 3:30 a.m. Friday with a gunshot wound. He was in critical condition. Police said he died Tuesday.
According to police, the man and another person were arguing near 12th Avenue South and Lake Street before the shooting.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner says that Washington died as a result of a gunshot wound to the head.
Police said this week that the city had reached 50 homicides in 2021, with nearly half of the year left to go.