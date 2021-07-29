MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Suni Lee has won the women’s all-around gymnastics gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics.
Lee’s win comes a day after defending champion Simone Biles withdrew from the competition to focus on her mental well-being. Lee, who performs one of the most difficult bar routines in the world, is the fifth consecutive American woman to win the all-around title during the summer games.
In the Twin Cities, a group of family and friends cheered together as they watched the competition early Thursday morning. Lee, 18, of St. Paul, is the first Hmong American to compete in the Olympics as a gymnast. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, her family couldn’t travel to watch her in-person.
“We wanted to support her physically,” Lee’s father, John Lee, said, “but to be able to support her with this crowd — of family, of community, of friends, and her fans — it’s worth it.”
Earlier this week, Lee earned a silver medal in the team competition alongside her fellow Minnesota teammate Grace McCallum. Lee is slated to compete in the bars finals on Sunday and in the beam finals next week.