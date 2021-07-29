MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as the state enters worst drought in nearly a decade.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Ricky Rubio

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Ricky Rubio’s second stint with the Minnesota Timberwolves is reportedly coming to an end.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Wolves are trading Rubio to the Cleveland Cavaliers for forward Taurean Prince.

Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic said the Wolves will also receive a 2022 second-round pick and cash.

The Wolves drafted Rubio with the fifth pick in the 2009 draft, then traded him to the Utah Jazz in 2017. He returned to Minnesota in 2020.

Last season, Rubio averaged 8.6 points and 6.4 assists a game.