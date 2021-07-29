MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Ricky Rubio’s second stint with the Minnesota Timberwolves is reportedly coming to an end.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Wolves are trading Rubio to the Cleveland Cavaliers for forward Taurean Prince.
TRADE: The Cleveland Cavaliers are acquiring Minnesota Timberwolves G Ricky Rubio, a 2022 second-round pick and cash for Taurean Prince, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 29, 2021
Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic said the Wolves will also receive a 2022 second-round pick and cash.
Here is the trade, per source:
Cleveland gets: Ricky Rubio
Wolves get: Taurean Prince, cash and a 2022 second-round pick
— Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) July 29, 2021
The Wolves drafted Rubio with the fifth pick in the 2009 draft, then traded him to the Utah Jazz in 2017. He returned to Minnesota in 2020.
Last season, Rubio averaged 8.6 points and 6.4 assists a game.