MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Twin Cities native Jalen Suggs was taken fifth overall in the NBA draft Thursday night by the Orlando Magic.
Suggs played high school basketball at Minnehaha Academy before going onto Gonzaga University. In this year’s NCAA Tournament, Suggs hit a shot that will go down in Final Four history — a buzzer-beating three-pointer that sent Gonzaga to the national championship. The Bulldogs lost the championship to Baylor.
In his lone season at Gonzaga, the 6-foot-4 guard averaged 14.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists a game.
Last season, the Magic went 21-51, the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference.
Suggs’ hometown team, the Minnesota Timberwolves, entered the draft without any picks.