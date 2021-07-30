MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) –The looming federal eviction moratorium from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention is set to end Saturday, although Minnesotans will have continued coverage.
Per legislation last month, Minnesota instilled broader and longer renter protections than the CDC. Minnesota renters who are eligible for federal emergency rental assistance are protected from eviction for inability to pay rent. This includes an application for assistance that is still pending.
According to Minnesota Housing, this protection will stay in place until June 1, 2022 as to provide time for federal resources to be properly distributed to outstanding rent arrears.
Once the moratorium is lifted, MNH said only renters who have had a material violation of their lease or who are eligible for rental assistance but refuse to apply may be evicted. Minnesota renters who are not eligible for emergency rental assistance and who owe back rent are protected from eviction until September 12, 2021.
Minnesota Housing Commissioner Jennifer Ho said she wants residents to know they are not subject to the federal deadline.
“I want renters to understand that the end of the federal eviction moratorium does not affect Minnesotans. Minnesota has its own timeline,” said Ho. “We know many renters are hurting, and property owners are too.”
Learn more about rental assistance here or call Greater Twin Cities United Way’s Resource Helpline 1.800.543.7709. The 211 helpline has multilingual staff available to answer questions about COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance.