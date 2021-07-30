MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An 18-year-old from Minneapolis on Friday pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old Minneapolis boy last September.
The shooting happened in broad daylight at the Super USA at the intersection of North Fremont and Dowling avenues. A 19-year-old man was shot once and survived. Andre Conley, 17, was shot three times and later died from his injuries.READ MORE: 17-Year-Old Charged In Shooting Of 2 Lacy Johnson Campaign Volunteers In Minneapolis
Investigators say the two shooters fled the scene on foot. The other shooting victim survived injuries sustained in the attack.
Minneapolis police say 11 bullet casings were found at the scene; seven from one gun, and four from another.
Two people were taken into custody following a police chase that ended when a Golden Valley police squad car crashed into the vehicle in Plymouth. Police say during the chase, the suspect threw a gun and a cellphone from the car.
On Friday, Jomoy Lee, 18, pleaded guilty to charges connected to the incident. He is expected to get 25 years in prison when he’s sentenced a month from now.
A second person charged in the incident — 18-year-old Kejuan Haywood, of Minneapolis — has been certified to stand trial as an adult, and faces second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder charges.
