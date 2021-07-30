MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An arrest has been made after a woman was found beheaded on a Shakopee sidewalk Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Shakopee Police Department, the incident occurred at around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Spencer Street. A 55-year-old woman, identified as America Mafalda Thayer of Shakopee, was found on the sidewalk near the intersection and pronounced dead at the scene.READ MORE: Man Killed In North Minneapolis Hit-And-Run Identified As 52-Year-Old Sean Gist
Police later confirmed that the woman was beheaded in the incident.
Police say they quickly arrested a 42-year-old Shakopee man on suspicion of second-degree murder. He’s being held in Scott County Jail on pending charges.
According to police, the suspect and victim have had a long-term relationship that police are familiar with; the incident is not believed to be a random act.READ MORE: Minnesota Weather: Even After Air Quality Alert Expires, Haze Expected To Linger Into The Weekend
“The Shakopee Police Department also wants to express its appreciation to the agencies who responded to assist on the incident. The department would also like to extend its condolences to the family of the victim,” police said in a release.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Shakopee police at 952-233-9400.
The suspect has a criminal history, including a 2017 conviction for domestic assault in Carver County.
Shakopee police are investigating. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension processed the crime scene.MORE NEWS: Twin Cities DoorDash Driver Warns Of Scheme That Lost Him Hundreds Of Dollars
WCCO-TV does not typically name people arrested until they are formally charged with a crime.
More On WCCO.com:
- Woman Found Beheaded On Shakopee Sidewalk; 42-Year-Old Man Arrested
- Twin Cities DoorDash Driver Warns Of Scheme That Lost Him Hundreds Of Dollars
- Minnesota Weather: Scent Of Smoke Fills The Air As Wildfire Haze Reduces Air Quality
- WCCO Exclusive: Inside The Minneapolis Police 3rd Precinct Evacuation