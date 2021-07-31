[UPDATE, 12:30 p.m.: Burnsville Police say that the man they sought has been located and is now reunited with his family.]
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Burnsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man who has gone missing.
Police say that the man was last seen early Saturday morning near McAndrews Road and County Road 5.
While his age was not given, police said the man suffers from medical and memory complications.
Anyone who sees him or has any other information should contact police at 911.
We are asking for your assistance in locating a vulnerable missing person. Awed Ismail was last seen in the early hours on 7/31/2021 near McAndrews Road and County Road 5. He has medical and memory complications. If you have any information, please call 911. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/zjpkJBdU46
— Burnsville Police (@BurnsvillePD) July 31, 2021
