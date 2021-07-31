MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Multiple players are have been held out of Saturday practice at TCO Performance Center due to the league’s COVID-19 protocol.
NFL Network reports quarterback Kellen Mond has tested positive for the virus, keeping three quarterbacks out, including him and Kirk Cousins, reported to be a high-risk close contact.
Jake Browning is getting all the reps Saturday night while the team goes through contact tracing.
Big crowd. Jake Browning is the only quarterback suited up. pic.twitter.com/sF3BU63Txc
— Nᴏʀᴍᴀɴ Sᴇᴀᴡʀɪɢʜᴛ III; Extraordinarily Black (@SeawrightSays) August 1, 2021
