By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus In Minnesota, COVID-19 In Minnesota, Local TV, Minnesota Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Multiple players are have been held out of Saturday practice at TCO Performance Center due to the league’s COVID-19 protocol.

NFL Network reports quarterback Kellen Mond has tested positive for the virus, keeping three quarterbacks out, including him and Kirk Cousins, reported to be a high-risk close contact.

Jake Browning is getting all the reps Saturday night while the team goes through contact tracing.