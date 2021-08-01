MN Drought:Click here for all the latest headlines, resources and maps as the state enters worst drought in nearly a decade.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 1-year-old boy was killed in a crash in Brooklyn Center early Sunday morning, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Three other children — a 9-year-old boy, 9-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy — were also involved in the crash, along with two adults. They all were injured, but are expected to survive.

The state patrol said a 25-year-old man was driving north on Dupont Avenue over Interstate 94 around 2:30 a.m. when his vehicle hit the barrier and flipped onto the highway below.

Alcohol was involved in the crash, according to the state patrol. The driver is in custody at the Hennepin County Jail.

WCCO-TV does not typically name people arrested until they are formally charged with a crime.