MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The highly-contagious delta variant could complicate America’s economic recovery.
Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, said Sunday morning on CBS’s “Face The Nation” that the spread could slow some of the labor market recovery. But he says people who are looking for jobs right now have a lot of leverage.
“We’re seeing wages pick up, most quickly for the lowest-income workers, and in some of the service sectors, like the restaurant workers. And those folks are long overdue for a raise,” Kashkari said. “So I think … that’s a positive. I think at the end of the day there is going to be more of a balance between business and the labor sector once we bring these seven to nine million Americans back to work.”
He also says inflation is “greater” than he originally thought, but noted he still thinks it’s temporary.