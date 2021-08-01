MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police said someone fired a gun at officers Saturday night.
Police were called to suspicious activity near 17th and Vincent avenues on the city’s north side just after 11:30 p.m.
When a male suspect took off running, officers ran after him. That’s when police say unknown individuals shot at the officers near 16th and Vincent. Police say one officer fired back at the suspects, but no one was hit. The suspects got away.
One officer did need treatment for an unspecified injury.
The Minneapolis Police Department’s Violent Crimes Investigative Division is handling this case.
Responding officers were able to take the original suspect who ran from officers into custody.