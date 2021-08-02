MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say someone has been arrested in connection with a fatal assault in north Minneapolis last month.
The 22-year-old suspect is being held at the Hennepin County Jail.
On July 24, 25-year-old Awwal Ladipo was with a group of his friends at a gathering on Lowry Avenue North. Police said an argument turned violent and someone hit Ladipo, knocking him to the ground. He was taken to North Memorial Health with a serious brain injury and died two days later.
Ladipo was born in Nigeria, raised in Canada and graduated from St. Cloud State University. His mother, Antinuke Ladipo, said he was “gentle, easygoing, respectful, very educated and well-mannered.”
A GoFundMe has been created for Ladipo’s family.
WCCO-TV does not typically name people arrested until they are formally charged with a crime.
