By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A five-hour standoff at a Rochester hotel ended peacefully Monday evening with a man in custody.

Police say officers were called to the Extended Stay America on Wood Lake Drive Southeast just before 3 p.m. on a report of “an agitated man, possibly armed” inside of a hotel room with a woman.

After hours of negotiation, the police department’s Emergency Response Team gained entrance to the room at about 8 p.m. and detained the man without incident. Police say the woman was not hurt.