MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota is seeing a sharp increase in COVID-19 infections.

The state says out of all the positive cases in the last two months, about half of them were reported in just the last two weeks, and about 85% of cases are the Delta variant.

Testing is also going up, but getting one might be harder than it was a few months ago. Laura Neal of Minneapolis ran into the issue over the weekend.

“So someone I’d been in contact with had potentially been exposed, so for me I needed to get tested because I have an immunocompromised niece,” Neal said.

The proud aunt quickly started searching for a testing site in the Minneapolis area.

“I just started texting everyone I thought who would know. I tried doing searches online and it was kind of hard to find same-day rapid testing,” she said.

WCCO tried doing searches. Since the state dialed back testing sites, they are trickier to locate. Most clinics or drug stores require appointments, and same-day testing isn’t easy to find.

The best starting point WCCO found is to use the state’s website, but it will take some time, and some digging.

There are two free state-run saliva test sites still running in the Twin Cities: one in Brooklyn Park, and one at MSP Airport. They recommend appointments, but do accept walk-ins.

CVS also has locations around the metro. Walgreens has several metro options, too. About half are rapid tests, and appointments could book out up to two days ahead.

After asking friends for tips, a nurse friend sent Neal to a same-day site in Shakopee. And after a negative test, her niece is in her arms again.

At-home COVID tests are still being offered for free by the state. Click here to order one.