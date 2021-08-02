MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — First Avenue and its five sister venues will now require patrons to prove they’re fully vaccinated or show a negative COVID-19 test result to attend music concerts and events.
Management announced the policy Monday afternoon, which goes into effect immediately for all shows at First Avenue, 7th St. Entry, Turf Club, Fine Line, the Fitzgerald Theater and the Palace Theatre.
Patrons must show their vaccination card, or a photo of the card that matches their ID, and they must be 14 days beyond their final dose.
Patrons who are unvaccinated must provide proof that they tested negative for COVID within 72 hours of the event, and they are encouraged to wear a mask. Attendees who are unvaccinated due to their age, medical status or religious beliefs must also show proof of a recent negative test.
First Avenue has also made vaccinations mandatory for staff. The legendary downtown Minneapolis music venue was closed to concert goers for almost 17 months due to the pandemic. Live shows resumed in mid-July.
