MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul Public Schools are trying to make vaccines accessible to everyone before the start of the fall semester, just over a month away.

The school district is providing free vaccine clinics at schools around the city. While anyone who is eligible can get the vaccine at one of these clinics, the school district is hoping to attract students.

On Mondays and Fridays, St. Paul Public Schools hold free vaccine clinics at Gordon Park High School on the city’s east side, right on University. Even for teens, parental guidance can make a difference. WCCO’s Esme Murphy found one 18-year-old who said they were getting the shot because their mother asked them to.

“I don’t really want it, but she wanted it. It’s for my safety,” that student said.

Those getting the vaccination at the clinic have pretty good timing. The state just started offering $100 to anyone who will take the vaccine. At the Gordon Park location, you also get a $10 Target gift card.

The rotating clinics are staffed by Minnesota Community Care, which is dedicated to providing health care to all.

“We are here for educational purposes. If they want to get the vaccine, we are here to do that. Our agenda isn’t to push or force,” Monica Herrera said.

Getting the vaccine now means the teens there this Monday will be fully vaccinated by Sept. 7, which is the start date for St. Paul schools. New Lar says she’ll be telling peers.

“I would say get the shot to be protected and safe from the COVID-19,” Lar said.

Just 36% of 12- to 15-year-old children in Minnesota are fully vaccinated, and only 48% of 16- and 17-year-olds are.

Click here for a link to St. Paul Public Schools’ schedule of free vaccine clinics.