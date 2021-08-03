MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Starting Tuesday, some major Twin Cities retailers are pushing for face masks, and the University of Minnesota is now requiring all students and staff to wear masks on any indoor space on campus. It’s been a time of swift change.

The resounding theme from everyone at the University WCCO spoke with is they will wear a mask if it means they can have classes in person and not over Zoom again this fall.

“I’m fine with wearing a mask if I need to. It’s for the betterment of society, so it is what it is, as long as everyone can do it together and get over it faster,” senior Issak Bisluinkwonta said.

The U of M made the decision to enforce mask wearing indoors going into the new school year after COVID-19 cases of the new Delta variant started spreading throughout the state.

“At least we can be in person, we can be in the classroom. I understand why it’s a thing. I don’t want to get COVID, I haven’t gotten COVID yet. I got vaccinated, all my roommates have, so I’m glad we’re taking it seriously,” senior Sam Campbell said.

Students say they’re a little frustrated it’s come to this, but they’ll do it, hoping it’ll stop the spread and this will just be a temporary enforcement.

“There’s still that challenge of it being harder to hear in classes, but I think even just being around people again after the long year we’ve had in isolation is important, so I think the masks are an okay tradeoff,” graduate student Tayler Loiselle said.

Target is also requiring employees wear masks again in any locations that are in highly transmissible counties. Cub Foods is making the same requirement for their staff. For both stores, customers will not be required but encouraged.

Of course, face masks are only part of the reality — there are also vaccines.

Any student or employee attending in-person at the University of St. Thomas this fall will have to have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine. Allina Health and M Health Fairview announced that staff are require to get vaccinated by the fall.

First Avenue and its concert venues have taken more definitive action. To attend a show, people will now need either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the event. The venue’s president said they made this call to make sure they stay open.