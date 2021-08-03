MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Paul man is officially the best of the best in his business, and the story behind his success makes it all the more impressive.

Michael Porter is the manager at the Motel 6 on the east side of St. Paul. Paris Denton is his co-worker.

“He don’t leave no one out. I mean, he always have that kind heart, helping hand,” Denton said. “And if anybody deserves that award, it was him.”

That award was a big one. He was named top small hotel manager in the United States, out of 55,000 properties. He just got back from Los Angeles.

When Porter got the award, he says he was up against higher-priced chains from around the country. This was the first time a Motel 6 got the award.

But to understand where he is, you have to understand where he was.

“From three years, I went from homeless to happy,” Porter said.

He served five years for selling marijuana in Mississippi, and then came to Minnesota in 2016 for a fresh start. He ended up in a shelter.

“I was at a low place in my life. I was feeling like a failure,” Porter said.

He finally found a job at Goodwill, and eventually got recruited to Motel 6, where he quickly earned praise and became general manager.

Porter says the secret to his success is simple.

“It’s being honest, it’s being straight forward, it’s holding yourself and others accountable, it’s being respectful,” he said.

His motel skyrocketed in sanitation and customer satisfaction, while he started a pandemic feeding program — all landing him a national nod.

“I was doing so much moving and helping that I never did pay attention to it, and it was shocking that someone recognized it,” he said.

But they did, because Michael Porter understands the value of having a place to sleep, and a person who cares.

“I just want to help more people, more and more people, it just makes me want to do more,” he said.

Porter is a Hurricane Katrina survivor. When COVID was first discovered, he stockpiled toilet paper and hotel supplies. He kept the motel open through the shutdown, with a 97% occupancy rate for a year.